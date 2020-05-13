An undocumented Hispanic couple was arrested after the Texas police found a 6-year-old boy locked in a shed. The boy was allegedly held captive since the schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Suspects were booked into jail. County Attorney on Child Danger Charges

Dallas police arrested two Hispanics after finding a 6-year-old boy locked in a Texas shed, The Associated Press reported.

A grandmother and partner allegedly tied up her grandson and held him captive for weeks in a shed in his backyard in Texas, since his school closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an authorities report.

Dallas police officers responded to a health and wellness checkup at the 1100 block of Coston Drive on Sunday night.

When the police arrived at the home, 53-year-old Esmeralda Lira told officers that her grandson was with her mother.

However, a witness directed officers to the back of the Hispanic property where officers found the boy locked in a shed, police spokeswoman Tamika Dameron said.

The boy, who was held captive with his hands tied behind his back, told authorities that he had been sleeping in the shed since he “left school because of this coronavirus thing.”

Lira claimed it was the first time the boy had been left at the scene, while her boyfriend, José Balderas, 64, acknowledged that the boy had been punished for approximately two weeks for stealing food, the station reported. KTVT news.

Doctors evaluated the boy but did not take him to a hospital.

Dameron said both people were arrested without incident, but declined to say their relationship to the boy at the time of the arrest. He also declined to say how long the boy had been in the shed.

According to the police report, Lira and Balderas were booked into the Dallas County Jail on charges of danger to minors.

A bond of $ 100,000 was set for each. Court records indicate that both are Mexican citizens and were in the United States illegally, so immigration withholdings have been placed on both.

A message seeking comment from Balderas’ designated attorney was not immediately returned. Court records do not include an attorney for Lira.

The boy, his 7-year-old sister and 4-year-old brother were removed from the home and placed in foster care, said a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS).

“We should all be attentive to the children in our community, especially now that they are not in school,” said Marissa Gonzáles of DFPS.

The DFPS indicated that the case is still under investigation.

