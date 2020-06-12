Senator questions if coronavirus incidence in “population of color” is higher because hands are not washed Steve Huffman issued a later apology after provoking outrage in African-Americans and Hispanics His statements cause a stir amid protests over the death of George Floyd

Republican Senator Steve Huffman is in the “eye of the hurricane” after he launched a question that was considered a racial offense, questioning whether the incidence of the coronavirus (Covid-19) is much higher in Hispanic and African American “populations of color” because They don’t wash their hands well, according to the USA TODAY website.

This comment has caused outrage among the population in the heat of the protests with which they demand justice for the death of George Floyd, an African American who died during police custody involving white men and one of them, Deerek Chauvin, he dug his knee into the victim’s neck for several minutes.

The use of language was considered racist when the Republican senator from Ohio when he participated in a public health hearing in Tipp City, Dayton. The “population of color” was then pointed out when asking one of their questions.

Referring to the numbers in which the incidence of coronavirus is higher in Hispanics and African-Americans, the legislator raised the question that caused discomfort and discomfort in the immigrant population.

According to USA TODAY, he questioned textually: “Could it be that African Americans, the population of color (Hispanics), simply do not wash their hands as well as other groups? Or do they wear a mask? Or are they not distanced socially? Could that be the explanation for why there is a higher incidence? ”

WATCH: Here was the moment when Ohio Sen. Steve Huffman asked if the “colored population” has a higher rate of COVID-19 because they don’t wash their hands as much. pic.twitter.com/o8AiMg1q30 – Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) June 11, 2020

One of the first reactions to this comment was from Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, who considered the expression “unacceptable and racist.”

In turn, a health expert who was present tried to untie that idea or comment to the reality that is lived by the spread of Covid-19.

Angela Dawson, director of the Ohio Minority Health Commission, said forcefully and decisively about it: “That is not the opinion of the leading medical experts in this country.”

On the apology, Senator Steve Huffman said the following words: “Unfortunately I asked a question in an unintentionally awkward way that was perceived as hurtful and was the exact opposite of what I meant.”

And then he added: “I was trying to focus on why Covid-19 affects people of color at a higher rate, since we really do, I don’t know all the reasons.”

One of the strongest criticisms came from Stephanie Howse, a Cleveland Democrat and president of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus.

“The fact that a well-educated legislator (Steve Huffman), a vice chair of the Health Committee and a practicing doctor, in a public setting, casually used outdated terminology combined with a hurtful racist stereotype, all in one breath reflecting how unconscious is the problem of racism, it is too much ”.

The news that the senator questions whether the incidence of coronavirus is higher in Hispanics and African Americans because they do not wash their hands well, comes amid protests over the death of George Floyd.