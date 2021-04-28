Hispanic children rescued their mother from her boyfriend’s beating with a note to the school bus driver



Erik Alvarado.

Photo: Las Cruces Police Department / Pixabay

A bus driver received a note from some children, without expecting that it was a call for helpbecause her mother’s life was in danger.

A Latino who allegedly abused his girlfriend for several hours and kept her locked up in his apartment was arrested after the victim’s children passed a note to the school bus driver asking for help, New Mexico police told the media on Tuesday. local.

Erik alvarado, 40, allegedly threatened to kill the woman during a domestic altercation that began around eight at night last Thursday and persisted through most of the night, according to a statement from the Las Cruces Police Department, New Mexico.

The woman told police she was beaten and suffocated with a pillow and a shirt by Alvarado.

Much of the abuse occurred in front of the couple’s young child and the victim’s two school-age children.

Alvarado allegedly took the woman’s cell phone and prevented her from seeking help. The next morning, she asked her children to give the school bus driver a note stating that he was in danger.

The police said that the bus driver called 911 and officers found the woman with multiple cuts, bruises and blows consistent with her allegations of physical abuse.

Alvarado was found and detained for questioning. The Hispanic was charged with three felonies of assault.

Investigators also discovered that during the attack Alvarado apparently threatened to kill the woman.

Alvarado is being held without bail.

The pandemic has accentuated the domestic violence and Hispanic households are no exception. According to unofficial estimates, 911 calls for assaults rose as much as 50% in some states.

A study of the Rutgers University showed that the most vulnerable people, such as children and women, are left unprotected after events of violence at home.

“In national rhetoric, when we hear about domestic violence issues, there is often the question of why the victims do not leave,” Amanda M. Stylianou, the researcher in charge of the study, told CNN.

“The pandemic has caused an incredibly challenging situation for all of us. But we must remember what this means for people who are abused at home. It is not just an inconvenience, it is a terrifying reality “, he concluded.

With information from EFE

Keep reading: A young Latino who raped and killed an 8-year-old girl could go free