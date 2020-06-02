What you should know

New Jersey Commissioner of Health Judith Persichilli said Monday during Governor Phil Murphy’s daily coronavirus briefing that the state has reported 31 cases of multisystemic inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), 5 new cases since the Friday. According to Persichilli, of those cases, white children represent 23 percent of the cases. Meanwhile, African American children make up 27 percent of cases and Hispanic children make up 39 percent of cases. Eight percent of cases are of children of Asian descent.

The ages of those affected in New Jersey range from 1 to 18 years, Persichilli said. No deaths have been reported as of Monday.

New York data also reveals a similar trend in the state: that African American and Hispanic children are disproportionately affected.

According to data released by the New York Department of Health on Monday, there are 189 reported cases and 3 deaths in New York City of predominantly school-age children experiencing symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome, possibly due to to COVID-19.

Of the children showing these symptoms, 93 percent tested positive for COVID-19, either by diagnosis, antibody test, or both.

According to New York data, cases of MIS-C were found in children younger than 1 year to young adults age 21 and older. Most of the cases are children from 5 to 9 years old.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said his administration is re-evaluating possible guidelines for summer camps and schools in September in light of the new illness.

Cases of multisystemic inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) have been identified in nearly half of the country’s states, just weeks after our sister chain of News 4 brought attention to the emerging disease in New York.

Symptoms of the syndrome include persistent fever, irritability or slowness, abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, conjunctivitis, enlarged lymph nodes on one side of the neck, chapped red lips or red tongue, and swollen hands and feet.

Unlike COVID-19, a respiratory disease, MIS-C affects blood vessels and organs and has symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock. It involves a “hyperresponse” of the child’s immune system to the virus that can cause inflammation of the blood vessels and affect the arteries of the heart, leading to a coronary aneurysm. It probably took time to identify the apparent connection to the virus because it targets different systems and manifests itself in different symptoms.

Early detection can prevent serious illness or death, officials say. Therefore, Cuomo told hospitals in New York to prioritize COVID-19 testing for children who present with them.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (or CDC) issued a recent health alert to doctors to provide diagnostic guidance. Diagnostic criteria for MIS-C include fever of at least 100.4 degrees (Fahrenheit) for at least 24 hours, evidence of inflammation in the body, and hospitalization with problems in at least two organs (such as the heart, kidneys, or lungs) . CDC also requires a positive test for COVID-19, the antibodies, or a known exposure within four weeks before the onset of symptoms.

