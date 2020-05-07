Deadly accident: José Talamantes is accused of homicide because in an alleged state of drunkenness he caused a crash in which an African-American man died. The man tried to escape the accident. Talamantes has a long criminal history in Houston as he has been detained several more times for driving while intoxicated, carrying a firearm, and using a false name. Sean Teare, Harris County District Attorney, said Talamantes is “someone who has proven time and time again that he puts everyone in danger out there with his actions” by continuing to drive drunk.

Hispanic causes fatal accident in Texas. José Talamantes was charged with homicide in Texas for driving while intoxicated and causing a fatal accident.

Talamantes, 62, is an old acquaintance of the authorities since in his criminal history he has several previous arrests.

Two of Talamantes’ arrests were for driving under the influence of alcohol (DWI), according to police records consulted by Hispanic World In Houston.

On Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 9:25 p.m., the emergency number of the Houston Police Department (HPD) received a call from a motorist who reported that in the side lane of the I-59 near the corner of Hillcroft Avenue, in the southwest of the metro area, an accident has just occurred and at least one person was injured.

The first HPD officers who arrived, according to their statement, stated that they found a Cadillac car at the scene of the accident that had hit a Honda.

The impact had been so strong that the Cadillac threw the Honda against the concrete of the road, which divides the side lane from the main lanes, and left it pressed.

Witnesses told HPD agents that the driver of the Cadillac, a Hispanic man, upon seeing the accident had caused it, ran away and escaped through the streets of the neighborhood.

In the Honda, the young African-American Abdimalik Maigag, 29 years old at the time of his death, died from the force of the impact.

Detectives from the HPD’s Vehicle Crimes Division identified the owner of the Cadillac as José Trinidad Talamantes, his full name, and sent a patrol to his home to watch discreetly if the man got there.

In their surveillance, HPD agents were assisted by some neighbors and witnesses to the accident who pointed out to officers the physical characteristics of Talamantes and told them where he had run after the accident.

The agents of the Division of Vehicle Crimes the first thing they saw in the history of Talamantes was that the man had several previous arrests, some dating back to 1979, for crimes ranging from the two DWI, some more for using a false name and that for some reason he sometimes calls himself Jesús Herrera and another for carrying a prohibited weapon without permission.

When detectives from the Vehicle Crimes Division were still at the scene of the accident, their fellow HPD patrollers called to tell them that they had just arrested Talamantes, who had just rushed home, and still drunk, trying to escape by hiding at home.