Hispanic boy with cancer needs constant blood donation after surviving the coronavirus in NJ and also asks for other patients

Photo: Mariela Lombard / El Diario NY

The ed Bayonne (New Jersey) community has come together to support Dante Rodríguez, a 12-year-old boy who is fighting cancer while helping other patients like him.

Patients with leukemia often need multiple blood transfusions. Dante was diagnosed in December 2019, but before he was already suffering from a series of medical conditions and genetic disorders, including a hematological problem. Also, in April 2020 got COVID-19.

Dante’s condition has required multiple transfusions in the past to save his life. Now his goal is to help others like him who depend on blood donations.

With the support of family and community members, Dante and his mother decided to run donation drives of blood at New Jersey Blood Services in Bayonne to help others in need.

New Jersey Blood Services is a division of the New York Blood Center. It only takes an hour to donate, and a single contribution can save multiple lives. Approximately one in seven people admitted to hospitals requires a blood transfusion.

Those in need include cancer patients, victims of accidents, burns or trauma, newborn babies and their mothers, organ transplant recipients, surgical patients, and those with sickle cell anemia or thalassemia, among many more.

As for Dante, his cancer is now in remission and he is in the maintenance phase of his chemotherapy treatment. He’s generally in good health, Pix11 said.

Levels in blood banks became critical during the pandemic, by increasing the number of patients and lowering the volunteers. In general, any adult between the ages of 18 and 65 who weighs at least 110 pounds (50 kilos) can donate blood. More information on how to do it and the requirements, on the portal http://www.nybc.org