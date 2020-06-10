A 6-year-old Hispanic boy was locked in a closet where he died of malnutrition. The child’s parents and grandmother have been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and child abuse. Prosecutors have until the end of July to decide whether to seek capital punishment. for the accused

A 6-year-old Hispanic boy from Flagstaff, Arizona who authorities said was locked in a closet and deprived of food, weighed just 18 pounds when he died, well below average for his age, according to an autopsy report, The Associated Press reported. .

The boy’s parents, Elizabeth Archibeque and Anthony Martínez, and his grandmother, Ann Martínez, have been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and child abuse for his death. All three Hispanic adults have pleaded not guilty.

An autopsy report determined that little Deshaun Martínez died of starvation and listed the form of death as homicide. Prosecutors have until the end of July to decide whether to seek capital punishment in the case.

Police say they answered a call in a Flagstaff apartment where Deshaun lived with his family in early March and when they found the boy, he was not responding.

Initially, his parents attributed his son’s malnutrition status to a medical condition and ingesting pills for treatment or caffeine. Finally, they told police that they kept Deshaun and his older brother in a closet for 16 hours a day and gave them little to eat.

Police said the alleged culprits had indicated that the boys’ confinement was a punishment for stealing food while the parents slept.

Deshaun’s medical history showed he was having trouble gaining weight, according to the autopsy report.

The little boy was hospitalized at two weeks of age due to sepsis and a urinary tract infection that resulted in fever and vomiting at each feeding.

Before being discharged after a 10-day stay, his parents were advised on how to feed him to keep him at a healthy weight, according to the report.

Deshaun’s weight rose to 34 pounds at age 4, but dropped to 27 pounds a year later and just 18 pounds when he died, the same weight he had a year old.

Coroner Lawrence Czarnecki said that put Deshaun in the third percentile for his age and said he was in a “state of starvation that does not sustain life.”

Elizabeth Archibeque for her part told police that Deshaun was “fed a lot” but had gained very little weight.

Anthony Martinez said the family had a limited budget and was waiting for food stamps to buy more fatty foods for Deshaun.

Czarnecki noted that the boy had a skeletal appearance with the skin stretched over his bones and almost no body fat. His skin was buried in the cavities of his face. His eyes were sunken and surrounded by dark circles and he also had brittle hair, another sign of malnutrition.

According to the autopsy report, the boy also had non-fatal abrasions and bruises on his body.

