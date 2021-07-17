Hispanic awaits sentence: he locked up and beat his girlfriend and stepson in a motel and apartment in New York out of “jealousy”



Miraculous escape in Washington Heights.

Photo: Mariela Lombard / El Diario NY

Aquilino Torres faces life behind bars after being convicted by a jury on Wednesday, accused of brutally beating and locking up his girlfriend and stepson for “jealousy” for five days last year in Manhattan and the Bronx (NYC) , federal authorities said.

Torres, 27, was convicted on the kidnapping and stalking charges. According to him FBI, His sadistic crime began on October 5, 2020, when he took the mother and her 7-year-old son to a motel in the bronx, where struck the boy in the face and assaulted the woman so violently that he broke her jaw and later required surgery.

Torres then transferred the injured victims to a Washington Heights apartment, where he held them for the next five days before they managed to escape. Supposedly tied the woman to the frame of a bed to keep her in while he got out. When he returned, he assaulted her and the child. Both fledalthough it was not clear how they had come out.

“Despite all that she endured, the victim was able to escape from her captor with her son, to a safe place. The resistance that she and her son showed is commendable ”, FBI Deputy Director William Sweeney said in a statement at the time.

Before abducting them, the defendant bombarded the woman with hundreds of calls and text messages that threatened to “pull out the teeth of [su hijo]”, prosecutors said. During the violent kidnapping, Torres again made threats that he would hang his girlfriend and that her son would be found dead in a river. And after they managed to elope, he continued texting and calling the woman telling her that he would go find her. In fact, he tried, prosecutors alleged.

Torres was arrested in November. The criminal complaint alleged that he also raped the woman at least once during the kidnapping. He allegedly carried out the crimes because he was upset after learning of the his girlfriend flirting with another man, the New York Post noted.

“Aquilino Torres threatened to kill a 7-year-old boy by carrying out a brutal kidnapping of the boy and his mother,” Manhattan US Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement after being convicted. “Later, Torres held his victims captive and he physically abused both the mother and the child ”.

