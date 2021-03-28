Hispanic arrested for trying to kidnap a child in the New York subway

Luis Toledo was arrested on suspicion of trying to kidnap an 8-year-old boy when he was walking with his mother in a Metro station in The Bronx (NYC).

Toledo, 36, was arrested Thursday in the incident on the steps of Fordham Road station on the night of March 16, police said. The woman began yelling for help and struggled with the suspect, who eventually released her son’s hand and fled.

The reasons for the abduction attempt are unknown. Toledo was taken into custody after the NYPD received a tip that he was at St. Barnabas Hospital for a detoxification, police sources said.

He was charged with attempted kidnapping, acting detrimental to a minor, and imprisonment. His history includes eight previous arrests for assault, reckless danger, criminal possession of marijuana and weapons, and criminal contempt of court, The New York Post noted.