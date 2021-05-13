Hispanic Arrested for “Randomly” Shooting a Teenager in Connecticut



John Montero Delossantos.

Photo: Stamford Police Department / Courtesy

John Montero Delossantos became the second Hispanic arrested for the “random” shooting death of 16-year-old teenager Marcus Hall in Stamford (Connecticut), in September 2018.

Montero (21) was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder and conspiracy in the murder of the high school student. His arrest came just days after Isaías Delacruz, also 21 years old, face a judge on those same charges, in addition to carrying a gun without permission.

Delacruz’s arraignment was briefly interrupted Friday when his mother stood up and started screaming that her son was innocent and tell him not to declare anything. “This was not supposed to happen to me,” the young man said at one point. He was excited and had to be calmed down by sheriffs, News 12 reported.

Court documents show that the police used surveillance footage, witness statements, anonymous leads, and ballistics evidence to build your case against both Hispanics

They say that the night of the murder, the two men they said publicly that they were going to Southwood Square to shoot. Montero’s arrest warrant indicates that there was a street dispute ongoing with individuals associated with the apartment complex where the crime later occurred.

Hall, who was a student at Westhill High School, He was shot several times, including in the head, and was seriously wounded for a few days before dying.

“We are pretty sure that it was not a specific target… that they were going to the area that night with the intention of shooting, but we don’t think they had a specific objective ”, reiterated Lieutenant Tom Scanlon.

Police reported that a witness told them that Montero had drawn a gun while out in public and bragged that it had been used to kill Hall. “There is nothing more tragic than this: two young men who go to an area and carry out such a heinous crime against a young victim like this,” Scanlon denounced.

Montero and Delacruz are being held with a $ 2.25 million bond. Hall’s death shook his school community. Mike Rinaldi, director of the secondary school where he attended, previously spoke about the emotional burden of the students and called for the violence to stop.

NEW TONIGHT: Isaias Delacruz, 21, was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Marcus Hall.https: //t.co/mS0EgGfUcX – News12CT (@ News12CT) May 7, 2021

FATAL SHOOTING ARREST: John Montero-Delossantos, 21, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.https: //t.co/gslptTPWKG – News12CT (@ News12CT) May 12, 2021