Hispanic arrested for heroin and gun trafficking in New Jersey



Ivelise Rodriguez Mann

Photo: Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office / Courtesy

The Bergen County (New Jersey) prosecutor’s office announced the arrest of Ivelise Rodríguez Mann, who was charged with heroin trafficking and illegal possession of a weapon, among other alleged crimes.

Rodríguez (44), train operator and resident of East Stroudsburg (Pennsylvania), was arrested as a result of an investigation by Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Mark Musella under the direction of Chief Robert Anzilotti.

On Friday, April 9, 2021, detectives from the prosecution’s Narcotics Task Force stopped a car driven by Rodriguez on I-80 West in Saddle Brook, New Jersey. The canine unit (K-9) of the Bergen Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and gave a positive indication of the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle.

A search revealed a hidden compartment with accessories that included two loaded pistols – one of them stolen in North Carolina -, a single drum high capacity weapon magazine containing 48 9mm rounds, hollow point bullets and drug paraphernalia associated with the manufacture of controlled hazardous substances, containing residual drug dust, namely, heroin.

After the search, the driver was detained without incident. She was sent to the Bergen County Jail pending her first appearance in the Central Court for Judicial Processing in Hackensack, NJ, the prosecution said in a statement.