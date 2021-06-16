Hispanic arrested for beating his wife at bus stop and sending her seriously to hospital in Upper Manhattan

Julio Aponte was arrested for allegedly using a piece of metal to beat his wife at a bus stop in Washington Heights (NYC) and then calling 911 to claim that he had killed her because she was “unfaithful.”

The 49-year-old unidentified wife was rushed to Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center, where she is in intensive care with life-threatening injuries. Sources said that he had suffered a severe head injury leading to cardiac arrest.

The attack occurred on Monday shortly before 7 a.m. at a bus stop on Fort Washington Avenue, where Aponte allegedly thought he had killed his wife and fled on a motorcycle, police sources said.

Aponte left the motorcycle he used to flee at West 163rd Street and Fort Washington Avenue, before telling a parking attendant that he had killed his wife, sources said. The aide urged him to notify police, prompting Aponte to call 911 claiming that he had murdered his spouse because she had “cheated on him,” sources said.

Several witnesses to the incident had already called 911 to report the brutal attack. The wife used that bus stop every day to get to work, the New York Post noted.

Aponte was arrested without incident minutes later inside a parking lot of West Harlem on West 134th Street and charged with attempted murder and assault.

The crowbar used to hit the victim was later recovered wrapped in plastic at the scene, along with Aponte’s backpack, sources said.

