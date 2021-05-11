Hispanic arrested for abuse of two girls in New Jersey



Mario E. Hernández.

Photo: Passaic county prosecutor’s office / Courtesy

Mario E. Hernández, a resident of Paterson (NJ), has been arrested and charged with criminal sexual contact and endangering girls ages 8 and 13, Passaic County prosecutors said.

The arrest stems from an investigation by the county’s Special Victims Unit (SVU), following a report from the child protection division on March 4. Detectives interviewed the two victims and several witnesses.

The 13-year-old reported being abused sexually by Hernández (54) on one occasion at his home in Paterson between October and November 2020, while the 8 year old girl was in the room. It was not reported whether there was a filial link between the two minors and of them with the suspect.

Hernández was arrested Wednesday and charged with endangering a minor and criminal sexual contact. He was held in the Passaic County Jail until his first court appearance, when He was released with the conditions that he did not have any contact with the victims or with any other person under 18 years of age, the delivery of all his travel documents and the abstention from consuming drugs and alcohol.

If convicted, Hernández faces between 18 months and 3-5 years in prison, a lifetime supervision on probation and registering as a sex offender under Megan’s Law, reported Pix11.

In a statement, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this or other incidents related to Hernandez to call 1-877-370-PCPO.