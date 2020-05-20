By order of some voices: Armando Garza-Olivarez, 24, assured the Donna Police Department in Texas that he tried to burn down his ex-girlfriend’s house because “some voices” ordered him to. Before the fire started, Garza-Olivarez stood on the street outside the woman’s house, who already has a new boyfriend, and yelled at her, “street, harlot!” as stated by the victim despite the state of trauma. Garza-Olivarez is charged with the serious charge of attempted capital murder and that the state of Texas is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Garza-Olivarez, 24, was detained by the Donna Police Department (DPD), a small town in Southeast Texas, after he attempted to set fire to the house in which his son was asleep. ex-partner with his new partner.

The man now faces charges of attempted capital murder – a crime considered serious in Texas.

According to the investigation of the case, consulted by Hispanic World, a DPD officer received a report to go Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020, to the home marked 100 South Main Street where neighbors reported an incident.

The officer stated in his report that when he arrived he observed that flames of fire and dense columns of smoke were leaving the house consuming everything.

The agent immediately asked for the presence of the firefighters and also requested medical assistance for two people, a man and a woman, who were on the street outside the burning house.

The 23-year-old man approached the officer and revealed that he and his girlfriend, a 41-year-old woman, were asleep on top of the house when they saw the entire house begin to surround itself with fire.

The names of the two potential victims were not disclosed, by decision of the judge, to protect their identity.

According to the DPD officer, the witness assured him that when they escaped the fire, they caught sight of the ex-boyfriend of the woman, Armando Garza-Olivarez, who was escaping from the place shortly after the fire started.

The officer took the victims’ statement and, given the presumption of the person responsible, decided to send their data to other DPD patrolmen who were in the area.

The description pointed to a young Hispanic man, with various tattoos on his arms, necks, and face, who got off a bicycle and wore a black and white T-shirt that had the Boss (Boss) legend on his chest and who was known as’ Mando ‘.

Moments later, another DPD agent, who had already been warned of the alleged suspect’s description, caught a glimpse of him sitting at a truck stop.

The agent detained Garza-Olivarez, to investigate him first, and took him on his patrol back to where the fire had occurred.

When the second patrol officer arrived with Garza-Olivarez, the woman’s new boyfriend, when he saw him, got upset and started yelling at her, “Look what you did, look, you tried to burn me and my girlfriend!” DPD officers had to separate the man from the patrol.