Hispanic accused of abusing baby in New Jersey daycare



Diana Camacho.

Photo: Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office / Courtesy

Diana Camacho was accused of abusing a nine-month-old baby in her care at a Hoboken (New Jersey) nursery.

Camacho (52), a Jersey City resident, allegedly abused the infant at “Kiddie Academy”, accused the Hudson County Attorney Esther Suarez.

Prosecutors said the charges were related to “Incidents on various dates” last December and that the nursery staff reported it to the Institutional Abuse Investigation Unit of the Child Protection and Permanency Division.

The police detained Camacho at the Prosecutor’s Office after she turned herself in Tuesday afternoon. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

A statement from “Kiddie Academy” indicated that Camacho was fired after they realized he had “acted in a manner contrary to operating procedures and our core values.”

“We are an independent local family-owned business and we ourselves are parents who care deeply for the children in our care and our community. There is nothing more important than creating a safe and nurturing environment for the children in our care and their families; it is the commitment of our life ”, reiterated the nursery, quoted by station NJ101.5