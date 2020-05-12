Police say he was caught red-handed while raping a girl The car was shaking violently, which attracted the attention of the authorities. The police proceeded to check and it was when they saw that there were two silhouettes inside

Hispanic accused of sexual abuse of a minor. A Hispanic man from Georgia is in prison after allegedly being caught raping a girl in his vehicle.

According to the Gordon County authorities report, Sergio Arturo Robledo, 21, was caught red-handed while sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

The alleged rape occurred last week aboard the suspect’s car, they reported to Hispanic World police sources.

Everything was discovered at about four in the morning, when a patrol that was traveling through the city of Johns Creek passed near a park where he saw a parked Honda Civic car.

To make sure one was going to have a theft report, he silently approached the unit and began noticing that it was “shaking violently.”

He immediately asked for reinforcements and when one of his companions arrived, they proceeded to check and it was when they saw that there were two silhouettes inside.

By forcing them to open the windows, they noticed that both subjects were naked. When they inquired, they realized that he was an older person with a minor.

The teenager initially tried to deceive the authorities by providing false information about her identity and age, but it didn’t take long for the uniformed men to discover the truth.

Robledo was then arrested and accused of child sexual abuse, aggravated rape, inducing a child to commit indecent acts, loitering, obstruction of justice, indecency on public roads, among others.

Agents had to use the defendant’s jacket to cover his private parts, according to official reports.

During his detention, he committed a series of offenses that only added to his problems. Robledo got out of his car against the instructions of the police and when they tried to handcuff him, he put up resistance.

Robledo told one of the officers that they were not doing anything wrong, but confessed to another that they were only taking away the boredom with his “little friend.”

Inside the car they found a half bottle of liquor, but then it was revealed that only he had been drinking, but not the least.

The girl was admitted to a nearby hospital to be reviewed as a “victim of sexual abuse” despite the fact that everyone there knew that she was not against her will, but as a minor, she was not even allowed to consensual sex.

FAMILY PARENT ALERT: A report by Mario Guevara

It is proven that the majority of sexual abuse is committed by relatives or acquaintances of those affected, people who appear to be normal, contrary to what many believe, that rapes are only committed by random criminals.

When they are abused to the detriment of minors, they are generally stepparents, uncles, nephews, cousins, grandparents and sadly, sometimes even the biological parents themselves.

