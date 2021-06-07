Hispana sues a director for sexual harassment: “He asked me to take pictures of him and he undressed”

Gisselle vasquez He sued the principal of the school where he worked for sexual harassment for years.

According to the complaint from the Hispanic worker, the principal, her assistant and another of her secretaries permanently harassed her on school grounds.

It all happened in a county school Westchester. There the director forced Vasquez to take intimate photos and encouraged sexual harassment, against him, says the lawsuit that was filed in federal court on May 24 in White Plains.

Vasquez reported the events to the superintendent of Yorkers, Edwin Quezada, but he did nothing, according to her.

Gisselle is 35 years old and the mother of a child of six, she was the director’s secretary Evelina Medina, 42, at Robert C. Dodson School. The harassment began on May 24, 2018, the documents say.

That day Medina sent Vásquez a text message with an intimate photo of a man. He asked him to save that image for him.

The next day, Medina gave Vásquez his phone number and asked him to take a photo of him. Then she pulled her pants down to her ankles, turned around, and exposed her thong glutes.

“He handed me his phone and said, ‘close the door’”, Vasquez told The New York Post. “When he looked again, he had already dropped his pants.”

“I was shocked. I did not know what to think. I froze. I was concerned that if he left his office there might be a student, an employee, or someone there. His office is in the main hall, where there are always a lot of people ”, Vasquez explained.

Medina is no longer the principal of the school, but the reasons for her departure are unclear. In fact, the district declined to clarify to The New York Post whether she was still employed.

By May 29, 2018, Medina texted Vasquez with another photo of a man. Even more explicit than the first image. The indication was the same, to keep it for him.

Vasquez had worked in the Yonkers district for five years, and that situation seemed unheard of.

Everything escalated. Weeks after sending the photos, Medina bought Vasquez lingerie, booked him a hotel room and at one point, grabbed her by the neck to show him how he took his lover.

“On more than one occasion, Medina made comments about the size of her lover’s penis and how it satisfied her more despite being smaller than the size of her husband’s penis,” says the lawsuit in full letters, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Vasquez told at least two school officials about the bullying, even sending a letter to Human Resources, but there were no consequences.

To make matters worse, Medina’s aides, Sandra Guzmán and Christopher Cassano, joined in the harassment, the lawsuit says.

“How many times a week do you have sex?” Guzmán once asked Vasquez.

In March 2019, Cassano forcibly kissed Vasquez several times.

A month after this physical harassment, Vásquez filed another complaint with Human Resources and spoke with the superintendent, who only said, “Thank you.”

His complaint to human resources was relayed by the other teachers, and by the end of April 2019 Vásquez was transferred to Chávez Public School, another school in the Yonkers school district, but in a different role and with a different schedule.

According to Vasquez, the transfer was in retaliation for denouncing the harassment of his superiors.

In 2020, Vasquez asked for medical assistance because he suffers from asthma, murmur and anxiety, but was denied assistance by the school.

“I’m ashamed”, Vasquez told the New York Post, about all the time he endured sexual harassment