Hispana is suspected of stabbing her 3-year-old, 2-year-old and 6-month-old children to death in Los Angeles



The horrific crime scene was discovered Saturday morning in Los Angeles.

Photo: Apu Gomes / AFP / Getty Images

Los Angeles Police arrested a Hispanic woman who is suspected of the murder, allegedly by stabbing, of her three children, who were found in the morning by his grandmother in a Los Angeles apartment.

Liliana Carrillo, 30, was arrested about five hours later that police arrived at the crime scene in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Reseda and found the bodies of children aged 3 years, 2 years and 6 months, according to Los Angeles authorities.

UPDATE: Liliana Carrillo has been taken into custody in the Ponderosa area of ​​Tulare County. https://t.co/AhMdgVTG9d – LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 10, 2021

The woman’s arrest was achieved in Tulare County, north of Los Angeles, after the LAPD had asked the public for help in locating the woman, the main person of interest in the case.

She allegedly stole a pickup truck in the city of Bakersfield, which was persecuted by the authorities.

Police are investigating the terrible incident that occurred on the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard, in northwest Los Angeles.

News in development.