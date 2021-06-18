Hispana accuses former cops of sexual harassment and abuse in New York barracks and streets



Internal scandal at NYPD.

Photo: Spencer Platt / .

María Méndez, a former New York Dominican Police (NYPD), has filed a lawsuit alleging that she was repeatedly raped, sodomized and mentally tormented by a group of officers over the course of five years.

Worse still, he says, when his case was brought to the Manhattan District Attorney, this office refused to prosecute them, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Mendez, who last worked at the Precinct 32 in Harlem and resigned from NYPD in January 2019 after a 14-year career, claims it was raped by two officers, a detective and a Hispanic FDNY firefighter, and regularly obliged to ingesting oxycodone, ecstasy, and alcohol.

He stated in his lawsuit that the “incalculable” number of violations he endured was so serious that he suffered “Physical deformities (…) That required surgical repair ”, became “suicidal” and suffered from anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

She also said that she was forced to buy drugs from firefighter Evan Santana, who also raped her, after he obtained opioids and other contraband by stealing them from the homes of deceased persons.

The lawsuit paints a vivid picture of sexual abuse and harassment that it extended beyond the compound where Méndez was allegedly regularly abused, and that she was also subjected to comments and sexual requests by lieutenants and sergeants, and found deaf ears when she tried to report the crimes.

The plaintiff said the abuse began in 2014 with her former professional partner, the Officer Ryan Marrero, who gave her two oxycodone pills and began raping and sodomizing her on a regular basis, according to the lawsuit.

Lieutenant Julio Calle and Sergeant Alfred Gallicchio -a union delegate- they are also accused in the lawsuit. Later, when Méndez entrusted Lieutenant Filastin Srour Regarding the constant violations and abuses she was suffering, she allegedly did not take the necessary measures that she should as a supervisor. Instead, he called Méndez a “put ..” and threatened that if she “did not stop making false accusations against good officers, she would be forced to take action against her”, the lawsuit states.

Mendez said Marrero repeatedly raped her in a series of streets in Harlem, and also close to the NYPD headquarters and the Manhattan Criminal Court, when they were there for the hearings. It further states that the alleged outrages occurred in hotels, department vehicles, officers’ lounge, women’s restroom, and locker room and while on emergency calls, including a time when Marrero allegedly forced her onto the edge of a roof and threatened to throw her.

In July 2019, Méndez was interviewed by the NYPD Office of Internal Affairs (IAB) and members of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Sex Crimes Unit and says she provided loads of information. evidence to back up your claims.

The evidence included mobile devices, 20 activity logs, more than 100 pieces of underwear, and a DNA sample, but a year later he was informed that the prosecution would not proceed with the complaint because he could not “prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime has occurred.”

The NYPD did not return a request for comment, and the city’s Legal Department, which handles such lawsuits, told the New York Post it would not comment “before all the facts are known” and “have had an opportunity to review the demand”. The Manhattan district attorney’s office also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.