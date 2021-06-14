Hisense’s sales revenue in Europe increases 113% and strengthens its profitability and competitive position at the European level

QINGDAO, China, Jun 14, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Hisense, Official Sponsor of UEFA EURO 2020, celebrates the official start of EURO 2020 in Italy. For Hisense, football, as one of the most important events in Europe, is an opportunity to strengthen the emotional bond with European consumers. Since sponsoring UEFA EURO 2016, through its support of the sporting event and technological innovation, Hisense has garnered much recognition and praise from European consumers, with a 6% increase in brand awareness. In 2021, Hisense’s sales revenue in the European market grew 113% year-on-year, with an increase of more than 355% and 185% in key markets such as Poland and France. Hisense is dedicated to developing and producing cutting-edge technology, adopting a localization strategy to ensure consumer needs and product experience in different markets.

Hisense has branches and offices in Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, France and other European countries, and is actively expanding local sales through collaboration with Amazon, Euronics, ElectonicPartner, local distributors, etc.

In addition, Hisense has increased investment in Europe to enhance brand awareness and speed up the localization process. From January to May 2021, sales of ULED TV U7 and ULED TV U8 in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Russia increased 181% year-on-year, and sales revenue increased 258% year-on-year. In order to meet local market demand and speed up production, Hisense signed an agreement with the Slovenian government and plans to manufacture 2.5 million TVs for the European market in 2021.

Committed to technical innovation and with the consumer as a priority, Hisense manufactures customized products based on the different needs of the market. For example, due to the high humidity levels in the UK, Hisense adjusts the normal 1200 spins of its washing machines to 1400 spins locally in this market, so clothes will dry faster.

In addition to caring for consumer habits, Hisense also optimizes its products in response to the local market and environmental changes. According to market studies, as a consequence of the confinements and the measures taken by COVID-19, European consumers are demanding larger refrigerators to store food. Hisense launched a 2 meter SkyLine refrigerator, with a higher height and volume design, which successfully meets the demand of European consumers.

Hisense is committed to localized management through the establishment of localized teams, such as sales, production, logistics, customer service, through project management and work authorization. According to Hisense, with local management and the knowledge of local employees you can better integrate into that market.

Hisense’s European television factory has doubled the number of employees since it opened. To strengthen localized operations, the factory continues to hire local employees. “The Hisense TV factory makes an important contribution to the development of the region by creating more than 700 new jobs,” says Minister Zdravko Počivalšek.

Going forward, Hisense will continue to work closely with the European market and collaborate intensively with local departments and partners to deliver high-quality technology products and services to European consumers.

