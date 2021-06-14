His top 10 movies, including ‘Notting Hill’

We sort the movies from Julia Roberts, America’s girlfriend of the ’90s and perennial Hollywood star, according to her ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb. Classics such as’Steel magnolias‘,’Notting hill‘or the movie that gave her her Oscar for Best Actress,’Erin brockovich‘. You want to know more? 10 fun facts about Julia Roberts.

Julia Roberts there is only one. With an incredibly contagious laugh and a red hair that has been making sighs since the 80s, the actress has proven more than once that she is one of the brightest stars in Hollywood. And that’s why we want to celebrate his legacy by reviewing the best films from his filmography. Now, how do you decide which ones are the best? The most iconic? The essential ones?

We leave the decision to the critics and the public alike: using a formula that combines the averages of their films in Rotten tomatoes and IMDb (the most comprehensive databases on the Internet in terms of the taste of American critics and the public, respectively), we have put together a Top 10 with the best movies that have Roberts in his cast. This method, as we will see, is not entirely infallible: two of his most iconic films are left out, ‘Pretty Woman’ and ‘My best friend’s wedding’. Two films that also elevated her to the box office altars in the 90s. But hey! That does not mean that those who have managed to enter this top do not equally deserve our admiration and affection.

In fact, who does not remember his simultaneously tragic and charismatic role in ‘Steel magnolias‘? Or his forceful historical portrait in ‘Charlie Wilson’s war‘with Tom Hanks? And we don’t forget ‘Erin brockovich‘, the film for which she won her first and, at the moment, only Best Actress award at the Oscars of the Hollywood Academy.

Bearing in mind that we are not talking about his best performances, but about the best films he has worked on, here goes the top of Julia Roberts. Have we gotten closer to your favorites? Or are you still crying with us because ‘Pretty Woman’ was left out?

10 Steel Magnolias (Herbert Ross, 1989)

Choral comedy that adapted a Broadway play and that managed to place the actress in the industry. Roberts took the Golden Globe for best supporting actress and was nominated for Oscar, losing it to Brenda fricker for ‘My left Foot‘.

Grade: 6’95

9 Mystic Pizza (Donald Petrie, 1988)

Second film released in cinema with Julia Roberts in its cast and first joy for the actress, nominated in the Independent Spirits Awards. The plot spoke of the end of adolescence of three friends who work in a pizzeria in Connecticut.

Note: 7’0

8 Closer (Mike Nichols, 2004)

Even if Natalie Portman Y Clive owen they took the interpretive compliments, our protagonist fulfilled in this complex story of love, sex and jealousy directed by Mike nichols.

Note: 7’05

7 Everyone Says I Love You (Woody Allen, 1996)

Musical comedy Woody Allen in which, among half a dozen plots, we find the director desperately chasing Roberts around Venice. Although seeing Edward Norton singing caught many by surprise, the title has been gaining followers over time.

Note: 7’35

6 Michael Collins (Neil Jordan, 1996)

Complex biographical drama about the Irish revolutionary who organized the guerrillas to fight the English. In this movie of Neil Jordan, Roberts embodies the romantic interest of the protagonist, something that bothered many at the time, but that did not become a problem thanks to his good work.

Note: 7’45

5 Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (George Clooney, 2002)

Debut in the direction of George Clooney which had the participation of a good number of friends. It tells the true story of a television producer, played by Sam rockwell, who was hired as a CIA assassin. Even if Roberts It comes out little, its strength and final scene force us to remember it.

Note: 7’5

4 Notting Hill (Roger Michell, 1999)

With permission of ‘Pretty woman‘, this is the most celebrated romantic comedy of the actress and, from what we see in this list, it has a much better average mark. A bookseller and a movie star meet, perhaps with that simple phrase, and adding to Hugh grant already Julia Roberts to the equation, the movie was already sold.

Note: 7’65

3 Charlie Wilson’s War (Mike Nichols, 2007)

Biopic as a tragicomedy about the guy who armed the Afghan mujahideen when the terror came from Russia. Roberts plays the wealthy Texan who convinced the congresswoman on duty, played by Tom Hanks, to send weapons to the east. It earned him a new Golden Globe nomination.

Note: 7’65

2 Erin Brockovich (Steven Soderbergh, 2000)

With this film, the actress managed to take a leap in her career by taking the two jackpots: Golden Globe and Oscar for best leading actress. Soderbergh adapts the true story of a single mother who manages to find a place in a small law firm where she fights for a case that, as happened to Roberts with this title, he changed his life.

Note: 7’85

1 Ocean’s Eleven: Make Game (Steven Soderbergh, 2001)

The name of this successful remake may refer to the protagonist and his group of colleagues who are experts in grand theft, but the truth is that the relationship between George Clooney Y Julia Roberts it was something much more important to the plot than the typical shoehorn romance story. Although throughout the saga the level has been falling, the importance of his character continues to be the key to everything that happens.

Note: 8’0

