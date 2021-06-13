His top 10 films, from ‘Maurice’ to ‘Paddington’

Hugh grant He has been stealing our hearts for decades, and that is why we want to review his best films on the big screen. Since James Ivory’s ‘Maurice’ put him on the movie map in the late 1980s, the British actor has built a legacy of iconic roles that have especially shone in the romantic comedy genre, but have spread to movies. Academy Awards, family adventures and suspense thrillers. After also conquering the ‘streaming’ with the successful ‘The Undoing’ of HBO with Nicole Kidman, it is time to analyze Grant’s filmography in search of the best. But we are not going to decide: what we collect here are your highest rated movies on IMDb, the largest cinephile database on the Internet, whose decisions we must attribute to fans around the world.

And, well, in your final selection there are some lime and some sand. For example, we will not see in this list some of his most remembered films, such as’The diaryof Bridget Jones‘, where he played a rogue boss addicted to sex and lies, and also’Florence Foster Jenkins‘, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe. But the fact that there are some omissions does not mean that those that are there do not deserve his position. It would be more! And it is that in this ranking we can find other classics of his filmography such as’Four Weddings and a Funeral‘, one of his most celebrated roles in one of the great romantic comedies in film history,’Sense and Sensibility‘, where he became one of Jane Austen’s knights in an adaptation signed by Ang Lee, and also, of course,’Paddington 2‘, a public favorite and where Grant showed more than ever his versatility as a villain.

Accept once and for all that Grant is much more than “the actor your mother liked so much” and check with these films why he is also a great and charismatic actor. Which one do you prefer?

10 Four Weddings and a Funeral (Mike Newell, 1994)

A group of singles discover at a wedding that everyone around them has gone through the altar. During the ceremony, Charles (Grant) meets Carrie (Andie Macdowell), but will have to wait for the next wedding to find out more about her.

IMDb note: 7’0

9 Notting Hill (Roger Michell, 1999)

Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) is the Hollywood star of the moment. William (Grant) is the owner of a small travel bookstore in Notting Hill. History writes itself.

IMDb note: 7’1

8 Ice Moons (Roman Polanski, 1992)

A married couple celebrates their anniversary on an elegant cruise where they meet a couple formed by the uninhibited Mimi (Emmanuelle Seigner) and the paralyzed Oscar (Peter Coyote). Sexual tension rises faster than the boilers of the Titanic.

IMDb note: 7’2

7 Operation UNCLE (Guy Ritchie, 2015)

Remake of ‘The CIPOL agent’ (Sam Rolfe, 1964) in which a member of the CIA and another of the KGB are condemned to understand each other to stop the plans of a dangerous criminal organization.

IMDb note: 7’3

6 The Cloud Atlas (Tom Tykwer, Lilly Wachowski, Lana Wachowski, 2012)

Everything happens here. Present, past, future and Grant in wild mode. Every man for himself.

IMDb note: 7’4

5 Sense and Sensibility (Ang Lee, 1995)

Jane Austen’s novel played by Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet as the sisters who, moving to the country, discover how invulnerable their differences are to the agricultural stabs of love.

IMDb note: 7’6

4 Love Actually (Richard Curtis, 2003)

Conglomerate of romantic comics in a London Christmas in which the plot about the British Prime Minister (Grant) stands out clearly, endangering the stability of the country for love. The adventure of the sexual trip to the United States was disgusting at the time and it is still disgusting now.

IMDb note: 7’6

3 Maurice (James Ivory, 1987)

Young Maurice (James Willby) falls in love with his classmate, Clive (Hugh Grant), but in early 20th century Britain this is even worse seen than it is today.

IMDb note: 7’7

2 The Remains of the Day (James Ivory, 1993)

A walk in the late 1950s with Stevens (Anthony Hopkins), a butler who, in the 1930s, witnessed conversations about the political events that would change the course of the 20th century at the luxurious Darlington Hall mansion.

IMDb note: 7’8

1 Paddington 2 (Paul King, 2017)

Aunt Lucy turns 100 and Paddington is desperate to get her a nice pop-up book from Mr. Gruber’s antique shop. Although he works at work altitude to save some money, things get complicated when someone steals the book. An absolute delight.

IMDb note: 7’9

