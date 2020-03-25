These are days of confinement for all Spaniards in a state of alarm due to the coronavirus crisis. How could it be otherwise, Fernando Alonso is also fulfilling it. The pilot is in Asturias and has talked about how the quarantine is happening.

«I’ve been home for 12 days and I’m fine. After so many trips, it is not bad to stop a little and be at home. I have some garden and space, so I can’t complain. I am privileged to have these amenities. I’m praying for that to happen soon and for normality to return“Said Alonso.

The former Formula 1 driver was preparing the 500 Miles of Indianapolis, its great objective in the short term. Right now he was going to race at Barber in preparation for the demanding test: “Now I was preparing the Indy 500. I was with the simulator and I was going to go to the Barber race to see how the team worked, but now everything is stopped«.

However, the Asturian man exercises at home so as not to lose his physical shape: «I have a small gym at home, with treadmill and elliptical, in addition to having weights. Every day I look for an hour or an hour and a half to train, I put it on myself as an obligation. I put the treadmill in the garage and open the door to see a little sun and feel that I am outdoors, “concluded the two-time world champion in Formula 1.