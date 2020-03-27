Iker Casillas surprised locals and strangers with a change of look in which he loses all his hair. Curiously, the candidate for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation has copied his appearance to his rival and president of the entity, Luis Rubiales, after having shaved to zero.

Casillas shared a post on Instagram encouraging people who are confined by the coronavirus with the ocean in the background. The goalkeeper, linked in recent years to Porto, seems to be passing the quarantine away from Spain with his family.

Iker Casillas, who has not yet announced his official retirement from football, is planning to stand for election to the Spanish Football Federation. The process has been temporarily interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.