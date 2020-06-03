▲ Still from the movie The Milusos, which he made in 1984

Fernando Figueroa

Special for La Jornada

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 3, 2020, p. 7

In an unpublished interview carried out in 1984, Héctor Suárez talks about El Milusos, an emblematic character, but also about El Tirantes (from Lagunilla my neighborhood) and other interpretations; of his beginnings in the classical theater and of the treatment, sometimes harsh, with the public.

When he made the film El Milusos (Roberto G. Rivera, 1984), based on a script by Ricardo Garibay, the success was overwhelming.

From that moment, and to date, Milusos is used as a nickname for someone who is an apprentice of everything and an officer of nothing.

Some time later, Suárez managed to maintain for two years the highest rating on Mexican television with his program ¿Qué pasa? Still many people say that the oysters are from the Ajusco or that the pork rinds are from pork and pork.

In 1991, he was displaced from Televisa because the executives considered that he had offended the presidential institution with a scketch (in the style of Jesús Martínez Palillo) that he presented on a nightly program with Verónica Castro. Paradoxically, state television opened the doors for the Verdá or fixión program, in which he chose the message more than the humor.

Respect for Tránsito Pérez

In the talk, at his home in San Jerónimo, Héctor Suárez comments on what Tránsito Pérez, a character in El Milusos, represents to him: “All the success of my characters is based on the fact that I never cliché. I always do them with their limitations, projections and real resentments, not invented. The Tirantes, from Lagunilla my neighborhood, I got it from an existing merchant. He is a friend who stayed in the time tunnel, in the forties, in the mambo and the danzón. The Milusos I did thinking of a man with thick needs. I had to go to Tlaxcala to meet the character I was going to represent. If I had gone out doing Juan Diego and that ‘virgin of heaven and damn it’, nobody would have believed it. I respect Tránsito Pérez so much that I have refused to make key chains, T-shirts and other bullshit. ”

– Many think that the film works as a scolding to the poor.

–That’s everyone’s anger.

– Do you like the movie?

–The bill seems very bad to me, putrid. The message and my performance are separate things. Garibay’s work seems worthy and important to me.

–Did the press antagonize you with some of your colleagues?

–When I told Televicine that I wanted to produce 50 percent in El Milusos II, they did not accept. So I said that I did not make the film, but that the main role be given to Ernesto Gómez Cruz, José Carlos Ruiz or Salvador Sánchez, but not to a chitocho. A journalist in bad faith sought out Rafael Inclán, Manuel Flaco Ibáñez, Alfonso Zayas and countered them. It was then that a tidal wave came against me without me mentioning anyone. I had to make a public definition of chitocho: mediocre, improvised and careerist actor who takes the jokes out of his behind. Later I spoke with them and we are still friends.

No fee problem

Did you have problems with your fees in that movie?

-Is not true. Here the embezzlement, the treason, the robbery, the crime are forgiven, but never the success. I am proud of Hugo Sánchez, of Fernando Valenzuela. I am not resentful, nor frustrated, nor castrated. Better that they talk about all the years I’ve been fucking around.

–Tell us about those years.

–When I was 19 years old, I studied architecture. One day my sister-in-law took me to the theater where Irwin Shaw’s Bury the Dead was being rehearsed. I liked it and in a little while I was in the cast. For seven years I did classical theater. Then we formed a group with Alejandro Jodorowsky, Julio Castillo, Carlos Ancira, Héctor Bonilla, Susana Alexander and others; we made avant-garde theater. I was a student of Marcel Marceau and he had a good opinion of me. Oh my god, they’re going to say I’m a sucker! On television I made Baubles at first, then La Cosquilla and even one or another soap opera.

