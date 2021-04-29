His Spanish is perfect! Mia Khalifa surprises singing Bad Bunny song

U.S.

Latin music already crosses borders and more and more people from other countries are approaching genres such as reggaeton.

Such was the case of the most famous Lebanese Mia khalifa, what proved to be the number one fan of “Dákiti”, the theme of Bad bunny with Jhay Cortez, in a video singing the piece in perfect Spanish, same that is already a success in social networks.

Making sure my Spanish is ready for the Bad Bunny concert next year … if I get tickets, “he wrote in the description of his TikTok.

It was just like in moments many of the users of the networks were surprised to see the advancement of the former porn actress with the language that generated, in addition to good comments, millions of reproductions to see her sing at the top of her lungs the song of the exponent of urban music.

Mia learned the lyrics to the song:

@miakhalifa

IF I can get tickets 🥲😭

♬ DÁKITI – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

Another video of Mia enjoying ‘Dákiti’:

Like Mia, many other fans of the ‘Bad Rabbit’ are preparing for ‘The last tour of the world’ that he recently announced for 2022, a tour in which he hopes to tour North America.

It should be noted that a week after the dates of his tour were announced, the pre-sale was sold out: 480 thousand tickets were sold, despite the fact that the ticket costs ranged from $ 2,000 to $ 3,350, for just one ticket.