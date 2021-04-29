His Spanish is perfect! Mia Khalifa surprises singing Bad Bunny song

Latin music already crosses borders and more and more people from other countries are approaching genres such as reggaeton.

Such was the case of the most famous Lebanese Mia khalifa, what proved to be the number one fan of “Dákiti”, the theme of Bad bunny with Jhay Cortez, in a video singing the piece in perfect Spanish, same that is already a success in social networks.

“Making sure my Spanish is ready for the Bad Bunny concert next year … if I get tickets, “he wrote in the description of his TikTok.

This is my official audition to play the role of “fan” at the bad bunny show. @LiveNation pls. I learned Spanish for this. https://t.co/PXe9p8l1eV pic.twitter.com/ykIxhthOON – Mia K. (@miakhalifa) April 16, 2021

It was just like in moments many of the users of the networks were surprised to see the advancement of the former porn actress with the language that generated, in addition to good comments, millions of reproductions to see her sing at the top of her lungs the song of the exponent of urban music.

Mia learned the lyrics to the song:

@miakhalifa IF I can get tickets 🥲😭 ♬ DÁKITI – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

Another video of Mia enjoying ‘Dákiti’:

Day 2 of tweeting until @LiveNation sees and let’s go see Bad Bunny pic.twitter.com/wISU2PZh7Y – Mia K. (@miakhalifa) April 17, 2021

Like Mia, many other fans of the ‘Bad Rabbit’ are preparing for ‘The last tour of the world’ that he recently announced for 2022, a tour in which he hopes to tour North America.

It should be noted that a week after the dates of his tour were announced, the pre-sale was sold out: 480 thousand tickets were sold, despite the fact that the ticket costs ranged from $ 2,000 to $ 3,350, for just one ticket.