Barcelona things are complicated. What at first seemed like an overload on Frenkie de Jong’s calf has ended up being a soleus injury., as reported by the Barça club. The midfielder is pending evolution, but what is clear is that he will not be in the next games of the Catalans.

The Catalan team has issued a statement to announce that « in the clinical follow-up of Frenkie de Jong detected an injury to the soleus of the right leg ». « Evolution will mark the availability of’ 21 ′ « , added Barcelona in the announcement informing about the inconvenience that afflict the Dutch midfielder.

Frenkie de Jong is one of the fundamental pieces of Barcelona, both in the Valverde era and in the current Quique Setien era. So far he has played 27 league games, although he was not present in the puncture culé against Sevilla at Sánchez Pizjuán, which allowed Real Madrid to depend on themselves to sing the alirón at the end of the course.

Also, in the statement, Barcelona reports that the team has returned to training this Sunday after enjoying a rest day on Saturday. The Catalan footballers are already preparing the match in which they will face Athletic, their executioner in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.