“His sale was a winning decision”

05/05/2021

On at 21:02 CEST

Martí Grau

The sporting director of Inter Milan, Giuseppe Marotta, was critical of Mauro Icardi two seasons after his departure from the Italian club, in 2019. In a statement for Mediaset Italia, Marotta assured that the transfer of the Argentine forward to PSG was the correct decision. “He brought too many problems to the locker room. It might seem unpopular, but it was necessary and it turned out to be a winning decision.& rdquor ;.

Icardi would end up leaving the Italian club in exchange for 50 million euros. Although currently with intermittent minutes due to injuries, the footballer has not just settled in the starting position with PSG.

Marotta wants more

After achieving the scudetto in an incredible season by the team led by Antonio Conte, Marotta wants to consolidate the project and hopes to be able to repeat the Serie A title next season. “May this be the beginning of a new cycle and to be able to put the second star on Inter’s shield next season& rdquor ;.

With top-level footballers like Lukaku or Lautaro Martínez, Conte has managed to capture a fearsome style of play for rivals. For this reason, Marotta ensures that footballers like the young defender Alessandro Bastoni or the Argentine striker, wanted by Barça last summer, Lautaro Martinez, will continue in the Nerazzurri team. “There is absolutely no problem with your renewal& rdquor ;.

After a season where Inter have been far superior to their rivals, Marotta now contemplates maintaining Conte’s project with the aim of fighting for all competitions next year.