A nude image of Jennifer Aniston, back in the Friends era, will be auctioned off for charity in the coming days, but what did the actress do before she rose to fame?

From the health crisis the world is experiencing due to the coronavirus pandemic and its dramatic consequences on the global economy, many celebrities decided to make a solidarity contribution in different ways. In the last hours, for example, it was announced that an auction will be held on June 12 in which iconic photos of different Hollywood stars can be purchased, including one that attracted much attention: a nude portrait of Jennifer Aniston.

The image was taken in 1995 by renowned Mark Seliger, one of the most recognized photographers in the industry. In that session, Seliger portrayed Aniston when little by little the actress began to make a name for herself thanks to the recent premiere of “Friends”, which had only been on the air for a year. But what did the actress do before popularizing the hit series that brought her to international fame?

Jennifer Aniston before Friends

Her first leading role on television was playing Courtney in “Molloy”, an American sitcom that lasted just a month on the air: it began airing on July 25, 1990 and ended on August 15 of the same year.

In 1992, who would later become Rachel in the popular New York group of friends series, she played multiple roles in “The Edge,” a series that included several humorous skits, which is why Aniston did not have a single role. Overall, The Edge parodied the world of American culture and entertainment and was the actress’s first job in which she thoroughly showed her charm for comedy.

Muddling Through was the last job Aniston did just before rising to fame with Friends. The comic strip starred stand-up actress Stephanie Hodge, who played an ex-con trying to change the course of her life. Aniston, on the strip, was Hodge’s daughter. “Muddling Through” aired between July and September 1994 on CBS.

