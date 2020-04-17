It is 15 years since the first important title conquered by Rafa Nadal: his first Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo. On the Monegasque clay, the Manacorense began his reign and on that surface he forged a true legend of the sport: 12 Roland Garros, 11 crowns in Monaco, 9 in Rome, 4 in Madrid and 11 Conde de Godó, among many other titles achieved on brick dust and other surfaces.

It was April 17, 2005. Rafael Nadal disputed its second end of Masters 1000, first in earth, in Montecarlo (Monaco). Along the way he had got rid of Monfils, Malisse, Rochus, Gaudio – then the current winner of Roland Garros – and Gasquet. Guillermo Coria, his executioner in his first and previous participation in Monaco, awaited him in the final. But that 18-year-old boy did not wrinkle before the then current tournament champion and finalist in the Parisian Grand Slam a year earlier.

Nadal scored the first two rounds, fitted a donut in the third and ended by settling the game in the fourth (6-3, 6-1, 0-6 and 7-5). The manacorí came to an attempt to drop and put a winning parallel right to pleasure. Her uncle Toni smiled and raised his arms. His first Masters 1000 was already a reality. We did not know then what was coming …

That boy with long hair, a tank top and pirate pants was called to make history in tennis. Monaco was followed by Barcelona, ​​Rome and Paris he rose to glory. Since then, the Manacorí has ​​made clay his territory, his talisman. 15 years in which he has conquered a whopping 12 Roland Garros, 11 crowns in Monte Carlo and Barcelona, ​​9 in Rome or 4 on the clay in Madrid. Insatiable, the manacorí is still there, at almost 34 years old and without having yet found his roof.

To be continue…

April, May, early June … It is time marked in red on the Manacor agenda. It is strange not to see the ball bounce on clay, stop enjoying the footprints drawn on the brick dust, the first rays of the sun and the glamor in the stands. There will be no Monte Carlo, nor Godó, nor Caja Mágica. The Foro Italico is also empty. Roland Garros awaits September. Tennis is yearned for, clay is lacking and more painful is what has caused this pause. But everything will somehow return, Nadal will also step on the dirt track again, to be the rival that everyone wants to beat. The king is not gone, just waiting for his moment to leave his mark again …