The Barcelona is on alert for Messi. If he communicates it in the next 40 days (between the month of April and May), the Argentine will be able to leave the club this summer, abiding by the release clause that exists in his contract and that keeps the entity in suspense. The ’10’ link ends in 2021 and, in the midst of its war with the leadership, there is still no sign of renewal.

Everything indicates that Messi he will stay at Barcelona and possibly retire at the club, but his latest disagreements with Bartomeu and his henchmen has increased concern about his future. His controversy with Abidal, coupled with his latest complaints about the way to maneuver in the club after the announcement of the ERTE have made evident what was intuited: Messi does not marry Bartomeu.

And that the president of the Barcelona clinging to his position (everything indicates that he will not call elections this summer) complicates the situation of a Messi who is waiting to renew his contract that ends next 2021. The Argentine charges around 26 million net a year (about 50 gross) and, given the delicate economic situation of the club, it is difficult for the Camp Nou to increase the offer for a player, who is the history of the entity, worse than his relationship would end with 34 years.

All these conditions complicate the end of career of Messi in Barcelona but, taking into account that Bartomeu his term ends in 2021, everything indicates that the Argentine will end up “swallowing” to continue one more year in the culé team. If not, you have all the freedom in the world to leave the club for free starting next June. Of course, you have until May 31 to notify of your intention to leave the club. A period of time that will take over a Bartomeu who does not want to go down in history as the president who ended the stage of the best player in the history of the club in Barcelona.

Inter, Manchester City, PSG?

Given its longevity in Barcelona, its possible departure has been gathering strength over the years but Leo Messi He has always made it clear that his goal was to end his career at Barcelona. His desire could only be broken by his deteriorating relationship with a directive that has sometimes missed him.

After coming to light that the Argentinean contract contained a clause by which he could leave the club for free this coming June, some clubs came to the fore to try to seduce the Argentine. One of them was Inter Milan, which a few days ago did not rule it out as a possibility in case it decides to flee Barcelona. Juventus, or PSG have also released their winks as well as the City of Guardiola, Txiki and Ferrán Soriano, who would be delighted to make room for the culé legend. These clubs also have 40 days to fantasize.