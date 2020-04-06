The private plane that Leo Messi uses has had to make an emergency landing in Brussels due to technical problems. The aircraft was heading to Tenerife, but the mechanical failures caused it to be unable to leave for its destination in the Canary Islands.

As reported by The Sun, the private plane that the Barcelona striker usually uses He left Argentina for Brazil before heading to Brussels, where he would spend the night before continuing his trip to Tenerife.. Problems were detected in the landing gear, so he had to land in an emergency in the Belgian capital.

After several inspections the plane took off, but the problems persisted and the pilot was forced to return to ground, back to Brussels. The identity of the people who were using the plane is unknown, but according to the English media, the destination was Tenerife.