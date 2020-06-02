Out of nowhere, Jon Jones has started a war with the UFC, or at least with Dana White. All because the company is not willing to pay you what you want so that it goes up to full weight. And the semi-complete champion has threatened both to vacate the title and to withdraw from mixed martial arts. Everyone still sees this as unlikely.

Mike Winkeljohn talks about Jon Jones

Now, in the middle of the dispute, voice of Mike Winkeljohn, head coach of “Bones” appears. Talking with BJPenn.comHe made the following statements about the present and future of his most successful ward:

“I think Jon is being serious. He is very happy right now. He has spent a lot of time with his girls and has matured. Right now he is focused on taking care of his family. He has only a few fights that he wants to do before retiring and he wants to be paid for those fights. He is also dependent on what boxers are doing and knows that there is much more money to be made for him.

“I know you are seeing what boxers are doing. I also have to acknowledge Dana White and the UFC for what they have done. They gave us all a job, which is great. But, when you are the best at what you do, they have to pay you accordingly. I want more money for Jon because I care about him. In my heart I feel like Jon is going to sit for a while. Fans are going to miss the best of all time and will come back to fight again. I hope the UFC values ​​it and gives you some money.