“His plans do not go through Portugal”, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent ruled out Sporting

The happiness of the fans of the Sporting CP It has no limits after winning the Portuguese Primeira Liga title last weekend, a trophy they have not had for 19 years. They went to the house of the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo to ask you to convince your son to return.

This even raised the levels of speculation in Portugal about a possible return of CR7 to what was his home: Sporting Clube de Portugal. Mrs. Dolores Aveiro managed to answer them that she will speak with her son to get him back, but Cristiano’s agent settled any opinion matrix.

“Cristiano is proud of the title won by Sporting as he has publicly demonstrated. But, for the moment, their plans do not go through Portugal ”, declared Jorge Mendes in the Record newspaper.

Ronaldo turned professional at Sporting in 2002 when he was 17 years old. His good performances filled the eyes of Sir Alex Ferguson, who in 2003 bid for the Manchester United board to invest in his record and he succeeded.

Right now Cristiano’s situation is bittersweet, even more sour than sweet. He is virtually assured of the Serie A top scorer trophy with 28 goals, with two rounds to go. Muriel and Lukaku yelled 22 goals in that same span.

However, Juventus could be left out of the UEFA Champions League. They have 72 points and are one unit behind Napoli who is fourth. This weekend they will face the Italian Champion: Inter Milan.

Ronaldo will have to remove his category for Juve to win their two commitments and wait for Napoli or AC Milan to fall in a duel.

