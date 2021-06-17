his plan to find an alternate path in the future of video games (Clear X # 145)

E3 is over and, no matter which faction it is, it is easy to point out a fair winner: Microsoft’s proposal, focused on reinforcing its Game Pass with exclusive games and a continuous mantra of “All the news from in Game Pass since day 1 “has made all the headlines. It is not for less: we could be facing a real change in the rules of the game.

To analyze the scope of this proposal looking to the past and the future, how it was born and in what direction it is heading, lead the singing in this episode Jose García (@josedextro), editor at Xataka and a server, John Tones (@johntones). As always, at the controls is Santi Araújo (@santiaraujo).

From missteps to turning the system upside down

Microsoft’s strategy was not born overnight. You’ve experimented with a few flirtations before with other approaches to the business. that, as we detail in this episode, did not end up going well. The idea of ​​Xbox One as a voice-controllable media center was not entirely good, but it did help to understand in which direction the next steps had to be taken.

Because Although Game Pass has been in operation for many months, it is E3 that has given it the accolade definitive. We also analyze in this episode how recent strategies of the company, such as the purchase of Bethesda or the agreements with companies of the size of EA have ended up shaping the strategy they have raised at E3.

And furthermore, we look into the future of the company’s strategy: does it all start and end in Game Pass? What about the cloud? What role does hardware play in such a fuzzy future in terms of devices like the one posed by Microsoft? We give you all the answers in the new installment of Clear the X.

