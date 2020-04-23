European basketball continues to stand still waiting to know the final decisions of the different leagues regarding what to do and whether to continue the game despite the coronavirus crisis. The Euroleague, maximum continental competition at club level, has agreed on a plan to end the season actively as long as the pandemic allows it, deferring the final decision to May 24. If the return to the competition is confirmed, this would be done behind closed doors to take extreme precautions.

In the planning stipulated by the Euroleague, both the star competition and the second in contention, the Eurocup, They would end their tournaments at a central venue with participants with pending matches. In both cases, the final decision will be announced on May 24, in order to no longer extend the uncertainty assumed by obligation on the part of players, clubs, coaches and fans.

Between May 29 and June 11 the Euroleague plans a time of quarantine, whenever necessary, so that players can undergo the corresponding tests that help a clean competition of coronavirus and without risk for the main protagonists. Starting June 12 and ending on July 2, there would be a preseason for the participating clubs, in which they could recover the lost form in these months of forced stoppage.

‘Summer tournament’ in a single venue

Physical recovery in professionals is key and takes time, so the three weeks that the Euroleague keeps seems like enough time, although not exaggerated, for the set-up of the stars of European basketball, who would take action in the following weeks.

Both the matches to be played – the regular phase and the entire final phase – of the Eurocup and those of the Euroleague would begin with the matches on July 4, with the final of the highest consensus European competition for 26 of the same month, while the Eurocup would end on the 17th, both tournaments in venues still to be confirmed, as long as this action protocol can be carried out with which the European basketball would return to the highest level.