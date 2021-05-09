his physical transformation in the cinema

We take a look at the Will Smith’s physical transformations in film over the years, now that he has set to work to regain his shape.

After what Will Smith claiming to be in the “worst shape of his life” and gaining a few kilos during these difficult months, it is not surprising that he has gotten a bit carried away after decades of intense physical transformations for your successful roles in the movie theater.

The actor of ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’ set off all the alarms after sharing a photo a few days ago in which he poses in his underwear while showing his body. And while fans and celebrities were quick to compliment Will with compliments, encouraging him to embrace his natural body, Will has embarked on a weight loss mission and is keen to document the entire process for a new YouTube series on the way. preparing.

Ever since he rose to fame in the 90s as a comedy star, the truth is that as his Hollywood star rose, he was approaching more dramatic roles, including action heroes that forced him to develop his muscles. Will has put his body to the test of exercise, fitness, diet and more to make these transitions in the past 50 years.

As Will embarks on a new healthy journey, and fans are excited to see the actor and creative take on this challenge, it’s time to take a look at Will’s transformation over the years … Go muscles!

