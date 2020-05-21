The government has agreed with EH-Bildu the repeal “in full” of the labor reform approved by the Popular Party in 2012, and which will become effective during the state of alarm, as reflected in an agreement signed this Wednesday by the PSOE, Podemos and the pro-ETA formation. Obviously, this pact is not liked by many Spaniards, for the party in question and for taking advantage of the coronavirus crisis to reach political agreements of this style.

One of them has been Feliciano López, who seems not to have been surprised that the social communist government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias negotiates and agrees with Bildu. “Tezanos already said long ago that Bildu would lead the way … and to the surprise of many he was right”Ironically, the Spanish tennis player wrote ironically on his Twitter account.

Tezanos already said long ago that Bildu would lead the way… and to the surprise of many he was right🥇 – Feliciano López (@feliciano_lopez) May 20, 2020

Feliciano continues to be critical against the Government for many of the decisions it is taking. He does not care about the criticism of the radical left, nor the insults that may rain down on him. At 38 years old and with an immaculate career, he does not have too many fears in that sense ‘Feli’, who also talks and responds with whoever responds to him on social networks. Without going any further, a user replied to this tweet saying that his posture as a high-level athlete was easy, to which the tennis player replied.

«I have earned what I have based on a little talent and a lot of work and sacrifice. Nobody gifted me anything. You should know that before you judge me because in professional sports they don’t give pesetas hard … », he said. «About that democratic party if you want we can talk another day…», ended in reference to Bildu and his agreement with the Government of Sánchez and Iglesias.