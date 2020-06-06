TO Roger Federer You are raining criticism in Switzerland for the custom built glass house overlooking Lake Zurich. The ground on which the tennis player is building has high levels of contamination and conservationists insist that he cannot close access to the lake, hence the controversy. It is not the only great property of the Helvetian, who also has a luxurious apartment in Dubai.

The Swiss, who is the best-paid athlete of the year 2020 taking Leo Messi away from the top spot, usually spends a lot of time in winter in his luxurious residence in the Middle East, an apartment of 15 million euros

It has all kinds of luxuries and details. From the house the views of dubai marina They are impressive, as Federer decided to buy a presidential penthouse in Le Reve, the most exclusive tower in the emirate city.

«I remember that it was brutally hot, I think 39 Celsius every day. But I had a good time practicing, it was peace and quiet and we enjoyed it here, “Federer once said of spending time in the Middle East with his family when it is too cold in Switzerland. A swanky apartment that has five rooms, each with its own bathroom, ocean views, intelligent lighting and temperature system …

Helicopter and Ferrari service

But the thing does not stop there. It also has an incredible private terrace of 80 square meters, from where the views are truly impressive, and… Helicopter service and Ferrari! It is undoubtedly what most attracts the attention of Federer’s apartment in Dubai, because with the press of a button the Swiss can contact the concierge to get a helicopter or a luxurious Ferrari.

On the other hand, there is also a temperature-controlled rooftop pool, as well as a state-of-the-art gym that Federer designed specifically to be able to train when he spends long periods of time in the UAE.