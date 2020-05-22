How many emails and messages do you receive on a daily basis? If they have a charge of responsibility, chances are a few. Imagine then the hell of being Elon Musk. A 25-year-old woman can get used to it, because she has her old phone number and they contact her every day thinking they are talking to the founder of Tesla.

Lyndsay Tucker is a young woman who works in a cosmetic store in San José, California, United States. At the time the phone company assigned her a phone number that had previously belonged to the South African visionary, as she herself could verify by the wave of messages from people who believed they were talking to Musk.

“I spoke to my mother and told her that I was receiving messages, that they were calling me on the phone asking for a guy named Elon Musk … I did not know who he was, but my mother was speechless,” Tucker now tells NPR American radio.

And those who contact her do not believe that she is not Musk. “Even though they are talking to me on the phone, they want proof that I am not Elon Musk. They ask me how they can be sure that I am not.”

“Every time I see him on the news, I think I should pay attention to what he says because there will be someone to contact me about it. It’s fun, but it can be annoying when the phone doesn’t stop ringing.”

Elon Musk’s popularity has skyrocketed in the last five years because of Tesla’s growth, but he began his career as an entrepreneur in the mid-1990s. It is no wonder, then, that his number was already on the agenda of a wide range of people. and businessmen. It is also posted on the Internet, which does not help at all.

Among the hottest messages Tucker has received is one from John Lasseter, an executive at the Wall Disney Company, who wrote to tell him that he had just bought a Tesla and that it was “” great, “especially autonomous driving technology.

A woman volunteered to join the SpaceX aerospace program, and a man sent her a patent on a bionic arm, for example. The NPR has compiled some of the most outstanding messages in the following PDF, which can be found in this same news.

The real Elon Musk has already learned of the existence of his old number. “That number is very old! I’m surprised it’s still out there,” said the founder of Tesla.

