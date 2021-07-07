His new Netflix movie will recycle a project scrapped years ago for ‘Star Wars’

Zack Snyder does not give up easily, as he has been demonstrating for a while, setting up the projectIt’s like his ‘Justice League’ retreaded thanks to the support of the fandom. Now he announces a new project with Netflix, after the success of his ‘Army of the Dead’: an “epic science fiction” film, as exclusively advanced by ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, entitled ‘Rebel Moon’.

For the script will have the collaboration of Shay Hatten (‘Army of the dead’) and Kurt Johnstad (‘300’), and, according to THR, is about “a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy threatened by the armies of a tyrant called Balisarius. “The colonists” send a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them stand up to “the villain.

Star Wars in a mature plan

The plot is similar to that of ‘Star Wars’ … because It comes from a project that Snyder had a decade ago and presented to LucasFilm, as “a more mature approach.” to the galactic saga. According to Snyder, he has spent “the last two or three years building this universe” and “cultivating the ground for this world to develop fully.” His cards are on the table: Snyder claims that the inspiration for this film is Kurosawa’s samurai cinema … as indeed it was for George Lucas.

Rumors about the existence of this project date back to when the pitch had not yet been rejected by Lucas, before the Disney purchase. At that time there was talk of a Star Wars movie based on ‘The Seven Samurais’. Filming for ‘Rebel Moon’ is scheduled to begin in early 2022, so the film could be seen on Netflix later that year. or the next.