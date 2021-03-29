His neighbor puts the house up for sale and discovers his cat’s double life

When you put a house for sale, it is normal for you to upload photos of it on the internet. It’s what a British citizen did. A neighbor of his, full of curiosity, decided to take a look to see what the house was like … and he found an unexpected surprise.

In one of the photos in the gallery, specifically one that corresponded to one of the rooms, found none other than his own cat, frolicking comfortably on the bed.

“The neighbors have just put their house up for sale. I couldn’t resist taking a look at it in Zoopla. That’s our damn cat“wrote, accompanying the photo, the owner of the kitten on his Twitter account, named Michael Hubank.

The photo showed the user that the cat was wearing a double life, because if your neighbor uploaded a photo of the room with the feline in it, no one is aware that it was because he had a relationship of trust with the animal.

Michael Hubank’s tweet has gone viral on Twitter. It has more than 12,000 retweets, a whopping 130,000 ‘likes’ and more than 1,800 comments, many of them from other cat owners sharing similar experiences.