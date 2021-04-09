His name was tattooed! Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend gives her beautiful detail | INSTAGRAM

The social media They were filled with love, tenderness and wonder, after the last publication of Kourtney Kardashian, the elder sister of the clan, where he revealed that his current partner, the musician Travis barker He recently got his name tattooed, as proof of the enormous love he has for his partner.

Although, for weeks they looked very much in love and their followers highlighted more and more how well it was going their romance, many were speechless after the socialite shared a photo on his official Instagram account where he revealed that the musician tattooed his name.

In the snapshot you can see part of the body of the artist, who apparently is completely tattooed and on some of them highlighted the name “Kourtney” in a beautiful cursive letter and near this she places one of her hands, where she boasts her beautiful manicure with red tones.

The piece of entertainment with just a few minutes of being shared, the television star achieved almost two million “likes” and thousands of comments where his fans left divided opinions, as some filled them with congratulations for the great love that they are showing, while others pointed out that it seemed too much for the little time they have been there.

“I love this”, “no, not that fast”, “well, that escalated quickly”, “too soon mate Travis”, “now plan the tattoo to cover it”, “a love like that”, “I love them”, they were so just some of the messages they left.

What is certain is that the famous couple is in their best moment and enjoying their relationship more and more, remember that for a few weeks a possible romance between the businesswoman and the musician had been rumored, but it was until the recognized businesswoman has confirmed it.

He did it on February 16, through his Instagram account after sharing a romantic photograph of both, in the snapshot they appear holding hands inside a car and whose image he added the following phrase that captivated the audience: ” When friends become lovers ”.

Although their faces do not appear in the photograph, the confirmation caused a stir among their fans, achieving more than 3 million red hearts and thousands of comments where they were filled with congratulations and good wishes, despite the fact that there were many who expressed their dissatisfaction with said relationship However, we know that negative comments do not cause them any kind of disagreement, because they do not even pay attention to them.

For his part, Barker only chose to leave a black heart emoji in the comments and share the same photograph in his stories on the aforementioned social network.

In case you don’t know who we’re talking about, we’ll tell you, Travis Barker is a drummer for the pop punk group called “Blink 182” and he was a very close friend of Kourtney for many years, that’s why the description of the photograph that we mentioned with anteriority.

It seems important to us that you both have three children, the renowned socialite She is the mother of 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign, the result of her past relationship with her ex-husband Scott Disick, who is currently rumored to be dating actress Amelia Hamlin.

For his part, the musician has Landon, 17, Alabama, 15, and his stepdaughter Atiana, 21; of his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, so we believe that as each one already has their respective children, one on the way could not even be in the plans, but we cannot affirm, because in the end the ones who decide would be them.

At the moment they are enjoying their time together to the fullest and they have been seen extremely happy and in love, hopefully this continues in this way, because they have become one of the most beloved couples and I was looking for the entire internet network. communications.