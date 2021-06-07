His name is Ricardo, he is 61 years old and his story to find work is dazzling Spain

Ricardo Sarabia holds his title of nobility. (Photo: IMAGE PROVIDED BY RICARDO SARABIA)

His name is Ricardo Sarabia, he is 61 years old, he studied Pharmacy at the University of Alcalá de Henares and now, after four years out of work, he has decided to buy a noble title from an island in the North Sea to look for work in Spain.

A few days ago, this man who has dedicated a large part of his life to working in construction, decided to look for a job in a showy, original way and, for now, it seems successful. With the help of his nephew, because social networks are not handled very there, Sarabia developed a thread that has thousands of interactions since its publication on May 28.

Ricardo combined his studies with sporadic jobs in construction. When he finished his degree, he began to send resumes “and there was no way” to find his own. After much meditation, he stayed at the construction company where he had had specific tasks: “And there I stayed. I was forgetting my degree and until a few years ago, with the crisis, the company closed and I went unemployed ”.

After four years without working, he decided to pull his imagination and looked for a way to attract attention: buy for € 45 (plus shipping costs) a noble title from a lost island in the North Sea.

“Once, speaking of how difficult it was to find a job, that every time they ask you for more degrees and more courses and more stories, I thought ‘one day they will end up asking for a noble title.’ It occurred to me to tell a story that would attract attention and the crazier the better ”, relates this man with a warm and friendly voice to ElHuffPost.

And Ricardo took the “one day you …

