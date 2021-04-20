His mother makes him a cake for his birthday and leaves him an unforgettable message

Stock image of a birthday cake. (Photo: Getty Images)

A young man has shared on his Twitter profile the message that his mother left him on his sister’s birthday cake. How could it be otherwise, it has gone viral.

“Today is my brother’s birthday and my mother made him this cake,” the user El Polan wrote laughing on Twitter.

His sister, who turns 13, has received the following message: “Happy birthday, unbearable. Another year holding on to you. Sincerely, your family ”.

In a matter of little more than a day, the young man has managed to accumulate more than 74,000 likes and 5,000 shares.

In addition, he has published another tweet in which he joked that in a few years the shares of psychologists with his sister would go up.

