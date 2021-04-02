His mother asks him on WhatsApp to look at what is in the fridge and what he finds is memorable

A WhatsApp user holds his mobile. (Photo: GETTY)

Someday WhatsApp messages from mothers will be considered a literary genre. Of course, merits for this are made all over the world. The last example has been given by the Twitter user @corazejjj, who has shared on the social network the screenshots of a conversation she had with hers. And it is simply legendary.

The screenshots show how the woman asks the young woman if she has already come home and tells her that she has left a salad and a hard-boiled egg in the fridge so that she can have dinner if she wants. “If you want, you can put tuna in it,” he adds.

The daughter appreciates the gesture, but explains that she has eaten a kebab outside and that it is “very full.” “But tomorrow I’ll eat the salad haha”, he guarantees.

Mistake: saying no to a mother’s food can never end in a simple refusal. So the woman asks him to go to the fridge, even if he doesn’t eat it, and see the “little egg” that he has left her.

“But I can save it for tomorrow, right?” Insists the young woman. “Yes, but go see the egg, please,” repeats the mother.

What was the reason for so much insistence? The truth is that we can’t find words to describe it, so you better watch it:

Indeed: the mother had written on the shell of the cooked egg the message “I am cooked” and had drawn two eyes like two suns. An infallible tactic to differentiate it from the rest.

The image has become a phenomenon on Twitter, with more than 180,000 ‘likes’ in two days, 8,600 retweets and reactions like these:

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.