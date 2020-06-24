Nine days after WhatsApp launched its mobile payments exclusively in Brazil, the Central Bank of Brazil has suspended the service. As indicated in a statement, the decision is intended “to preserve an adequate competitive environment.”

The decision is a setback for WhatsApp, because Brazil, after India, is the second largest market in which the messaging platform is present. In the Asian country they had been testing mobile payments for a long time, without launching in a stable version. After that, surprisingly, they were launched first in Brazil, the only country being that they would be available at the moment.

What happens now with WhatsApp payments

The decision of the Central Bank of Brazil will not prevent WhatsApp from launching the service in other markets, as the company promised to do in stages. At the moment, The reality for the Facebook company is that Visa like Mastercard have received orders that you suspend money transfers through WhatsApp in Brazil..

But what is behind this “preserve competitive environment” that the Central Bank of Brazil comments in its community? They mention that they want to guarantee “the operation of an interoperable, fast, secure, transparent, open and cheap payment system.” And it is not that it is not so per se, because according to TechCrunch, what the Central Bank affirms is that “You have not had the opportunity to analyze the WhatsApp payment service before its launch“

With the suspension, the Central Bank of Brazil will have the possibility to analyze the impact that mobile payments from WhatsApp could have: “it will allow evaluating possible risks for the correct operation of the Brazilian Payment System (SPB) and verify compliance with the principles and norms established in Law 12.865, of 2013 “. The fear is that without conducting the analysis, “irreparable harm will be done to the SPB, especially with regard to competition, efficiency and data privacy.”

The Central Bank of Brazil wants payments to be open, for which it will launch a platform at the end of the year, which WhatsApp is inclined to join

In addition to suspending the service, the Central Bank has sent a message to WhatsApp and the rest of the actors involved: Failure to comply with their orders will imply fines and the opening of an administrative sanctioning procedure. A WhatsApp spokesperson has told TechCrunch that the company aims to offer an open model (as requested by the Central Bank), and they are maintaining contact with local partners and the Central Bank to make this possible. ”

In that sense, WhatsApp has also been favorable towards supporting the PIX, the Central Bank payment system, which they say they want to integrate when it is launched. According to the country’s highest monetary authority, PIX will be launched in November, with agreements with nearly 1,000 players in the sector.

