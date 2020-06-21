Marc Gasol has attracted attention after Mike Torres shared a photograph from the Toronto Raptors center in which it is appreciated that you have lost weight to face the final stretch of the NBA that will start on July 31 at Disney World.

The NBA s last ring champione has prepared hard in confinement. Marc Gasol has undergone a physical change in which it shows the cares of feeding and the hard training to which he has undergone to keep fit and return in perfect condition when competition resumes in Orlando.

The photograph has been shared by Mike Torres, a Carramimbre Valladolid player, and has not been missed by anyone. In the snapshot you can see how Marc Gasol has lost a kilo, presenting a fine physical condition. And it is that at 35 years old, the little one of the Gasols does not tire of winning and He wants to enter his last years of career in perfect physical condition.

For years Marc Gasol has been determined to take care of his diet, eliminating soft drinks and refined sugars from your diet, despite, from time to time, when there is something important to celebrate, do a ‘gentleman’ with the beers.