Maluma: his lawyer assures that they should pay the artist 50 thousand dollars

Maluma’s lawyer assures that Caring cannot claim the return of any money or damages, and that they should also pay the artist $ 50,000 for having canceled the wedding concert that was going to take place in the Dominican Republic.

This after a British businessman sued Colombian singer Maluma in a Miami court for breaching a half-million-dollar contract that stipulated that he would sing at his marriage.

The lawsuit filed by businessman Richard Caring on June 23 also accused Maluma and his representatives, including his manager Walter Kolm, of having unjustly enriched himself and of committing fraud.

« As a result of the defendants’ actions and inactions, the plaintiff has been severely injured, » the lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade County civil courts alleges. The businessman seeks compensation of at least $ 450,000 plus interest and other expenses, and a jury trial.

The Colombian star’s defense attorney, Richard Wolfe, told the AP that these are false allegations. « We are going to aggressively fight Mr. Caring’s extortion charges in court, » Wolfe said.

Maluma, whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias, has 20 days to respond in writing to the allegations. Wolfe said he will ask that the case be transferred to federal courts because it involves people with different nationalities, and that he will seek to have him go to mediation instead of being aired in court.

According to the lawsuit by Caring, who resides in London and owns the exclusive Soho House clubs, the Colombian singer signed a contract of $ 500,000 to perform on November 7, 2019 at his wedding in the Dominican Republic. The contract also stipulated that he should pay the singer and his team five tickets in first class, 32 tickets in economy class and a private plane for the star, in addition to lodging in a five-star hotel, among other benefits.

In May 2019 Caring paid Maluma and his team $ 250,000 in advance, as stipulated by the contract, but in August he notified him that he was going to postpone the wedding and two months later he told him that it would be between June 4 and 7 2020 in Rome.

The lawsuit indicates that Maluma confirmed through his representatives that it would be available and they then signed a new contract, after which the businessman paid an additional $ 125,000. But days later, the artist’s representatives notified Caring that they would not allow him to act unless he paid double, that is, a million dollars, because the date of the wedding interfered with a tour of Maluma in Europe, according to court documents.

« Mr. Caring rejected the extortion lawsuits for twice what was negotiated, » indicates the lawsuit signed by attorney Angela Céspedes, after stating that the businessman unsuccessfully tried to reach a monetary agreement between the two parties.

According to court documents, Maluma did not act and did not return the $ 375,000 that was paid in advance.

But Maluma’s defense assures that they never signed that second contract that indicated that he would perform in Rome in June. He further alleges that under the first contract, the $ 500,000 agreed upon for the performance was non-refundable and that the contract had a $ 50,000 penalty for cancellation of the performance.