His lawyer argues that they violated the rights of the youtuber; will ask for his “absolute freedom” – The News of Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The legal defense of Yoseline Hoffman, seeks that the youtuber YosStop obtain “her absolute freedom” in the next hearing on July 5.

According to Ricardo Cajal, his lawyer, the videos and viral images of YosStop’s arrest violated the right of presumption of innocence.

In addition, “there is no evidence” other than the video -‘Patética generation’- to incriminate Yoseline Hoffman, said the lawyer.

Both arguments will be presented by the YosStop defense to ask for “their absolute freedom.”

YosStop lawyer argues that “rights” of the youtuber were violated

In an interview with ‘El Universal’, Ricardo Cajal offered details about how the arrest and preventive detention of YosStop has been carried out.

As he said, the case is tainted with “abuse of power” and the “violation of rights” of the youtuber.

It should be remembered that the videos and images about the arrest of YosStop, went viral on the network.

This, according to the lawyer, is a “violation of the right of presumption of innocence” of the youtuber.

Since it could have a “corrupting effect on the opinion” of the judge and the general public.

“The idea is to achieve their absolute freedom,” says the lawyer about the YosStop case

YosStop’s lawyer argued that, so far, the arrest is based only on the video to charge her with the crime of possession of child pornography.

Therefore, Ricardo Cajal assured that Yoseline Hoffman is accused of a “crime that does not correspond” to her actions.

Assuming YosStop as a “social communicator”, she “only spoke about the video” on her YouTube channel.

Thus, the arrest of the youtuber would be an attack on “her right to freedom of expression,” said Ricardo Cajal.

At the next hearing on Monday, July 5, the defense of Yoseline Hoffman will present arguments and evidence in his favor to “achieve his absolute freedom.”

Meanwhile, YosStop will remain in preventive detention in the Santa Martha Acatitla prison.

If convicted of the crime of child pornography, the youtuber could be sentenced to up to 14 years in prison.

With information from El Universal / SDP Noticias